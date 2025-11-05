55-year-old woman dead after stabbing in Logan Square: police
CHICAGO - A 55-year-old woman has died after a stabbing in Chicago's Logan Square on Wednesday, according to police.
What we know:
Around 4:15 p.m., a 55-year-old woman was inside an apartment and involved in a physical altercation with an unknown male offender in the 2800 block of N. Woodard.
The offender stabbed the victim with a knife in the face and neck.
She was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
Area Five Detectives are investigating the incident.
The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Chicago Police Department.