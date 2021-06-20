5th person dies following mass shooting in Englewood

A fifth person died Saturday following a mass shooting earlier this week in Englewood that left three others wounded.

The 25-year-old woman was pronounced dead about 2:20 p.m. Saturday, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. Her name was not released.

Killed were Ratanya Aryiel Rogers, 28, mother of a young boy; Denice Mathis, 32, a mother of four boys; Shermetria Williams, 19, the mother of a 2-year-old girl; and Blake Lee, 34, who lived in the home and did odd jobs in the neighborhood.

The home where the shooting occurred is owned by a Chicago police officer who is facing a lawsuit by the city that ordered him to provide more security at the home.

The "public nuisance" suit was filed in March 2020 after a man was shot during a party inside the two-story, wood-frame structure, which has a gray stone front and sought "action to abate criminal activity" at the home.

City officials said the suit stalled for more than a year because the officer, Enrique Badillo Sr., couldn’t be reached — even though he works for the city.

Badillo, who lives in Logan Square, has been stripped of his police powers while the police department investigates.