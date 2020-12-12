13 shot, 1 fatally in Chicago so far this weekend

article

At least one person has been killed and 12 others wounded in shootings across Chicago so far this weekend.

A 37-year-old man was fatally shot early Sunday in Bronzeville on the South Side, police said.

He was leaving a residential building about 12:05 a.m. in the 4600 block of South Wabash Avenue when a man on foot fired shots, striking him in the head, Chicago police said. The man who fired shots then entered a white vehicle and fled north on Wabash Avenue, police said.

The 37-year-old was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead, according to police.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not yet released information on the fatally.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Advertisement

In non-fatal attacks, two people were critically wounded in separate shootings Sunday morning in Englewood.

A 32-year-old man was standing outside about 2:40 a.m. in the 2000 block of West 58th Street when he was shot in the hip, leg and abdomen, police said. He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

About 2:40 a.m., a 35-year-old woman was standing on the front porch of a home in the 6600 block of South Oakley Avenue when she was shot in the leg, police said. She was transported to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition.

Ten minutes earlier, a woman was shot breaking up a fight in Lawndale on the West Side.

About 2:30 a.m., the 39-year-old was attempting to break up a fight between her sister and another woman on a sidewalk in the 1100 block of South Central Park Avenue, when the other woman fired shots, police said. The 39-year-old was grazed in the face and transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition, police said.

Friday night, an off-duty police officer was involved in a shooting in Albany Park on the Northwest Side.

The officer heard shots about 10:45 p.m. in the 3300 block of West Irving Park Road and approached a vehicle, police said. During a confrontation with the occupants of the vehicle, the officer discharged his weapon and struck a man in the hand.

The man was taken to Swedish Hospital for treatment and was placed into custody, police said. The officer was not injured but was taken to a hospital for observation.

At least eight other people were wounded in shootings so far this weekend.

Last weekend 39 people were shot, 5 fatally citywide.