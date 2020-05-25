6 seriously injured in Eisenhower crashes

Six people, including two minors, were seriously injured in multiple crashes that happened over the course of about 50 minutes Sunday on the Eisenhower Expressway on the West Side.

The first crash happened about 10:15 p.m. on westbound Interstate 290 near Kostner Avenue, Illinois State Police said. The final crash happened about 11:05 p.m., and at least three vehicles were involved in total.

It was not immediately known how many separate crashes occurred, state police said.

Two minors and two adults were taken to Stroger Hospital in serious-to-critical condition, Chicago fire officials said. Two more adults were taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in serious-to-critical condition.

Illinois State Police are investigating the crash.