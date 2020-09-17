7 shot, 1 fatally, Wednesday in Chicago

Seven people were shot Wednesday in Chicago, including a person who was killed in Albany Park on the Northwest Side.

The male was shot multiple times about 6:20 p.m. in the 3600 block of West Lawrence Avenue, according to Chicago police. He was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center and pronounced dead.

A fire department official estimated he was between 17 and 20 years old. It was the neighborhood’s third shooting in as many days, and comes less than 24 hours after five people were wounded in single shooting one block away.

In the day’s latest attack, a 21-year-old woman was shot from outside a home in Park Manor on the South Side.

She was standing in the kitchen of a home about 11:15 p.m. in the 500 block of East 68th Street when someone fired shots from an alley, Chicago police said. She was struck in the left leg and taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

Just over an hour earlier, a 30-year-old man was seriously wounded in a shooting in River North.

He was walking about 10:10 p.m. in the first block of West Hubbard Street when he heard gunshots and felt pain, Chicago police said. He was struck in the head and taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital in serious condition.

A 17-year-old boy was shot Wednesday afternoon in West Pullman on the Far South Side.

About 4 p.m., the teen was in the 400 block of West 118th Street when someone approached him and fired shots, Chicago police said. He was struck in the neck and forearm and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in good condition.

Wednesday morning, two men were shot and critically wounded in West Garfield Park on the West Side.

The men, both 25, were standing outside about 7:15 a.m. in the 700 block of North Harding Avenue when two males got out of a white car and opened fire, Chicago police said.

Both men were shot multiple times and taken to hospitals in critical condition, police said. One went to Mount Sinai Hospital while the other was taken to Stroger Hospital.

The day’s first reported shooting left a man wounded in in West Humboldt Park.

About 3:05 a.m., the 22-year-old was walking on the sidewalk in the 1300 block of North Pulaski Road when someone in a black sedan fired shots at him, according to police. He was struck in the left leg and taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

Fifteen people were shot Tuesday in Chicago, two of them fatally.