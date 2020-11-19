7 shot, 1 killed Wednesday across Chicago

Seven people were shot, one of them fatally, Wednesday in Chicago.

In the day’s lone fatal attack, a woman was killed and a man was wounded in East Garfield Park on the West Side.

The pair, a 21-year-old woman and 29-year-old man, were in a southbound vehicle about 4 p.m. when someone in a dark-colored vehicle pulled up next to them and opened fire in the 400 block of South Hamlin Boulevard, Chicago police said.

The woman was struck in the abdomen and thigh and pronounced dead at Mt. Sinai Hospital, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office identified her as Catrice Ware.

The man was taken to the same hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg, police said. His condition was stabilized.

The latest reported attack left a teenage boy seriously wounded in Chatham on the South Side.

The boy, 17, was in an alley about 5:35 p.m. in the 8200 block of South Vernon Avenue when a gray vehicle pulled up and someone inside fired shots at him, Chicago police said. He suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and the right side, and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition.

Advertisement

Less than an hour earlier, a 25-year-old man was shot during a fight in Fernwood on the South Side.

About 4:40 p.m., he got into a physical altercation with someone in a home in the 10400 block of South Wentworth Avenue, Chicago police said. The person then fired shots at the 25-year-old, striking him in the left thigh. He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was stabilized.

The person who fired shots was transported to Roseland Hospital for shortness of breath and was in good condition, police said. Police sources said the person who shot the 25-year-old has a valid firearm owner’s identification card and concealed-carry license.

About 20 minutes earlier, two men were critically injured in a shooting near a liquor store in Lawndale on the West Side.

They were standing outside the Brother 5 Food & Liquor store, 3009 W. Roosevelt Rd., about 4:30 p.m. when a silver vehicle pulled up and “stopped right in front of them,” Chicago Police Deputy Chief Ernest Cato said. That’s when three people got out of the car and began to fire shots at the men.

A 29-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the body and a 22-year-old man was struck in the back and neck, police said. Both were in critical condition.

In the day’s first reported attack, a 26-year-old man was shot in his back while driving in Bronzeville on the South Side.

The shooting happened about 11:55 a.m. in the 3900 block of South Michigan Avenue, according to police. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was listed in serious condition.

Ten people were wounded in citywide shootings on Tuesday.