7-year-old suburban girl donating masks to anyone she can

A little girl with a big dream is making sure everyone who cannot afford a mask to cover up is getting one.

Her initial goal was to help the homeless, but now she is showing up at food pantries to reach everyone she can.

Olivia Tyler is a selfless 7-year-old and she is on a mission to make sure everyone stays safe.

"There you go. Enjoy. God bless you,” she said while handing out masks.

For the past few weeks, Tyler has been canvassing homeless camps and food pantries, making sure anyone who needs assistance also has a mask.

"Today I am trying to give out as much masks as I can for people who aren't covered up or just want a new one,” she said.

On Thursday, she visited the Salvation Army in Villa Park, handing out 250 masks.

"People are desperately in need, with unemployment on the rise, joblessness on the rise, people need their basic needs met,” the girl’s mother said.

With the help of her mom and dad, Tyler purchased a load of bandanas, made a promotional video and came up with a business plan.

For every $5 mask sold, she will donate a mask to a person in need.

"We just want everyone to be covered up,” Tyler said.

You can learn more about her mission by visiting her Facebook page: Olivia Dru Cares.