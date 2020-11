A 73-year-old man was critically hurt in a hit-and-run crash Monday morning in Hyde Park on the South Side.

He was hit by a minivan while he crossed the street about 11:15 a.m. in the 5500 block of South Lake Park Avenue, Chicago police said.

The driver of the gold-colored Chrysler Town and Country continued without stopping, police said.

The man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

No arrest has been announced.