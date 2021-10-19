Expand / Collapse search

8 Chicago businesses cited for violating mask mandate

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Chicago
While many people were out enjoying the long holiday weekend, the city was out making sure that businesses were following COVID guidelines.

CHICAGO - Chicago has cited eight businesses for violating the city's COVID-19 mask mandate.

The Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection (BACP) investigated 74 businesses from Oct. 14 through Oct. 17.

During that time, the city found that these businesses were not requiring individuals to wear masks; and/or not posting proper signs about mask requirements:

