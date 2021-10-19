8 Chicago businesses cited for violating mask mandate
CHICAGO - Chicago has cited eight businesses for violating the city's COVID-19 mask mandate.
The Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection (BACP) investigated 74 businesses from Oct. 14 through Oct. 17.
During that time, the city found that these businesses were not requiring individuals to wear masks; and/or not posting proper signs about mask requirements:
- Grand Ballroom on S. Cottage Grove in West Woodlawn
- Grand Food Mart on Grand in River North
- Tree House Chicago/Tunnel on Kinzie in River North
- Electric Hotel on Ontario in River North
- Wynwood on Milwaukee in Wicker Park
- DSTRKT Bar & Grill on Milwaukee in Wicker Park
- Clutch Bar & Restaurant on Erie in River North
- Sage Room on Cermak on the Near South Side
