A list of every known Illinois resident charged in the U.S. Capitol breach

The breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, interrupted a joint session of Congress in the midst of affirming the results of the 2020 presidential election. The attack has been estimated to have caused $1.5 million in damage to the Capitol and triggered what has been described as likely the largest criminal investigation in U.S. history.

More than 800 people have been arrested in connection with the breach in nearly all 50 states. That includes Illinois, where at least 30 residents face charges for their role in the breach. They come from all around the state and include a onetime CEO, a Chicago police officer and an alleged member of the Proud Boys.

Here are the Illinoisans who have been charged so far:

Thomas B. Adams Jr. of Springfield, an associate of Roy Franklin, is charged with obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in any of the Capitol buildings. He allegedly carried a "Trump" flag on the floor of the U.S. Senate during the breach. His trial is set for March 13, 2023.

Matthew Bokoski of Chicago is charged with entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds; and parading, demonstrating or picketing in any of the Capitol buildings. The feds say he wore a "Trump 2020" flag as a cape and spent four or five minutes in the Capitol with his father.

Matthew Capsel of Marseilles is charged with assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers, and entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds. He allegedly appeared in a TikTok video fighting with members of the National Guard outside the Capitol during the Jan. 6 breach. His case is pending.

Anthony Carollo of Lockport pleaded guilty along with Jeremiah Carollo of Glen Carbon and Cody Vollan of Flossmoor to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. Federal court records show investigators tracked them down after identifying their mobile devices as being present at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Their sentencing hearing is set for Sept. 13.

Jeremiah Carollo of Glen Carbon pleaded guilty along with Anthony Carollo of Lockport and Cody Vollan of Flossmoor to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. Federal court records show investigators tracked them down after identifying their mobile devices as being present at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Their sentencing hearing is set for Sept. 13.

Trudy Castle of Elmhurst was charged along with Kimberly DiFrancesco with entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. Her case is pending.

Karol J. Chwiesiuk, a Chicago police officer, is charged with entering and remaining in a restricted building; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building; entering and remaining in a room designated for the use of a member of Congress; violent entry and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building. He is accused of sharing pictures of himself inside U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley’s office and bragging in text messages about his role in the Capitol breach. His case is pending.

Kimberly DiFrancesco of Elmhurst was charged along with Trudy Castle with entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. Her case is pending.

James Robert "Jim Bob" Elliott of Aurora is charged with civil disorder; assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers using a deadly or dangerous weapon; entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon; engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon; and an act of physical violence in the Capitol grounds. Federal prosecutors say Elliott is an admitted member of the Proud Boys who shouted "patriots, what is your occupation" before thrusting a flagpole he was carrying toward police. His case is pending.

Leticia Vilhena Ferreira of Indian Head Park pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. The day after the Capitol breach she allegedly sent someone a text message that asked "Do you think they will go after all the people walking in the capitol area?" The person replied, "Don’t be sad. Be prepared. We are all f—ed." Her sentencing is set for Sept. 14.

Roy Franklin of Springfield, an associate of Thomas B. Adams Jr., is charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds; and obstruction of an official proceeding. Franklin is accused of making his way to the floor of the U.S. Senate during the breach. He told the Chicago Sun-Times "I got arrested for supporting Trump." His case is pending.

Dawn Frankowski of Naperville was charged along with David Wiersma with entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. Frankowski allegedly admitted she entered the Capitol with Wiersma, and she allegedly identified herself and Wiersma in images for the feds. The case against them is pending.

Jason Gerding of Quincy is charged along with Christina Gerding with entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. They are accused of wrongly entering the Capitol and posing for a photograph in the Capitol Rotunda. Their trial is set for April 17, 2023.

Christina Gerding of Quincy is charged along with Jason Gerding with entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. They are accused of wrongly entering the Capitol and posing for a photograph in the Capitol Rotunda. Their trial is set for April 17, 2023.

Marcos Gleffe of Elk Grove Village is charged with entering and remaining in a restricted building; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building; violent entry and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. Prosecutors allege Gleffe spent about 14 minutes inside the Capitol and carried a "Trump 2020 Make America Great Again" flag inside. His case is pending.

Bruce Harrison of the Danville area pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. Prosecutors say he and Douglas Wangler wrongly entered the Capitol and spent about 20 minutes inside. Both were sentenced to two years of probation.

Christian Kulas of Kenilworth pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building. He and his brother, Mark Kulas Jr., attended then-President Donald Trump’s rally in Washington, D.C., and then wrongly entered the Capitol during the breach. A judge sentenced both to six months of probation, including two months of home detention.

Mark Kulas Jr. of Lake Forest pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. He and his brother, Christian Kulas, attended then-President Donald Trump’s rally in Washington, D.C., and then wrongly entered the Capitol during the breach. A judge sentenced both to six months of probation, including two months of home detention.

Larry Ligas of Chicago is charged with entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. The activist who allegedly told NPR "we are patriots" amid the breach — and who appears to have a tie to the gubernatorial campaign of Republican state Sen. Darren Bailey — allegedly spent 8 minutes wandering around the Capitol Rotunda on Jan. 6, 2021. His case is pending.

Christopher Logsdon of Sesser and his wife, Tina Logsdon, pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. They admitted spending about a half hour inside the Capitol and bragging about it on video. Their sentencing is set for Oct. 28.

Tina Logsdon of Sesser and her husband, Christopher Logsdon, pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. They admitted spending about a half hour inside the Capitol and bragging about it on video. Their sentencing is set for Oct. 28.

Kevin Lyons of Chicago is charged with entering and remaining in a restricted building; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; entering and remaining in certain rooms in the Capitol building; disorderly conduct at the grounds and in a Capitol building; parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building; and obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting. Court records allege he wrongly entered the Capitol and took a photo of a plaque outside Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office. His case is pending.

Bradley Rukstales of Inverness pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating or picketing inside a Capitol building and was sentenced to 30 days in jail. He admitted that he threw a chair in the direction of officers who had previously retreated and formed a defensive line. He has completed his jail sentence.

Amy Schubert of Crest Hill pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. She and John Schubert spent more than 30 minutes in the Capitol starting at 2:22 p.m. after entering through a broken window, prosecutors said. They visited the Rotunda and a nearby hallway, and Amy Schubert entered a congressional meeting room, records show. Court records also show Amy Schubert texted someone later and said, "I’m not sure if we should have pix on fb from DC event — I don’t want to help government to be able to match up exactly how we looked/what we were wearing that day." A judge sentenced both Schuberts to 18 months of probation.

John Schubert of Crest Hill pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. He and Amy Schubert spent more than 30 minutes in the Capitol starting at 2:22 p.m., after entering through a broken window, prosecutors said. They visited the Rotunda and a nearby hallway, and Amy Schubert entered a congressional meeting room, records show. A judge sentenced both Schuberts to 18 months of probation.

Cody Vollan of Flossmoor pleaded guilty along with Anthony Carollo of Lockport and Jeremiah Carollo of Glen Carbon to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. Federal court records show investigators tracked them down after identifying their mobile devices as being present at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Their sentencing hearing is set for Sept. 13.

Douglas Wangler of the Danville area pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. Prosecutors say he and Bruce Harrison wrongly entered the Capitol and spent about 20 minutes inside. Both were sentenced to two years of probation.

David Wiersma, who was arrested in Posen, was charged along with Dawn Frankowski with entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. Wiersma allegedly wrote on Facebook that entering the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, "was like going to the shopping mall. People talking and joking with police just coming and going." The case against them is pending.

Shane Woods of Auburn is charged with civil disorder; striking, beating and wounding within the territorial jurisdiction of the United States; assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers; entering and remaining in a restricted grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in restricted grounds; engaging in physical violence in a restricted grounds; act of physical violence in the Capitol grounds; and simple assault within the territorial jurisdiction of the United States. He is accused of assaulting a U.S. Capitol police officer as well as a member of the media. He is set for trial Sept. 19.

Athanasios Zoyganeles of Chicago pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. He allegedly bragged that he "stayed on the front lines" during the breach in spite of tear gas and flash-bang grenades. His sentencing is set for Sept. 30.