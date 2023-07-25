Get ready for a heart-stopping adventure: Terror Roulette Haunted House comes to Chicago area

An interactive horror experience is coming to the Chicago area and tickets are going on sale Friday.

The new haunted house is located at the Arboretum of South Barrington.

Terror Roulette offers a spine-tingling experience with personalized terror and multiple paths to explore.

The frightful experience will be available for a limited time starting Sept. 29 to Oct. 31 running Thursday through Sundays, and extending through Halloween.

"Tickets for the new premier Terror Roulette experience at The Arboretum will be a hot commodity this year and we encourage booking early to secure preferred dates," Arboretum General manager Cory Born said. "Visitors will have the chance to indulge in a new dimension of Halloween activities while also enjoying an array of shopping and dining opportunities.

In this haunting experience, each room becomes a twisted roulette wheel, spinning guests into different encounters, leaving them to face a terrifying gamble with every interaction.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Terror Roulette | Rumblebuzz

Terror Roulette released some of the characters:

The anonymous Dealer, ruling over a sinister realm of death, leads a group of maniacal slayers, each with their own deadly specialty.

Sotto Voce, a terrifying former circus clown, promises his victims that he'll have the last laugh as he seeks revenge.

Shari, the youngest of the slayers, is among the deadliest. She clings to her new friends, even if it means resorting to murder to make them stay with her.

The Baltic Butcher, a man of few words, is committed to serving the freshest cuts possible, even if his preferred meat is still moving, fighting, and screaming.

Groups of up to eight will be able to experience each room and may be separated and reshuffled as they go through the experience and will have to work to be reunited.

Guests will be required to sign a waiver before entering and if the experience becomes too overwhelming, safe words will be issued beforehand.

Due to the intense nature of the experience, participants must be 16 years old and up.

For more information, visit TerrorRoulette.com.