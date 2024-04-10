AARP pushes for Illinois Caregiving Portal legislation

The American Association of Retired Persons (AARP) is partnering with some Illinois lawmakers to support legislation aimed at centralizing information for caregivers, making it easier for them to make decisions for their families and loved ones with confidence.

House Bill 4677 calls for the creation of the Illinois Caregiving Portal, creating a one-stop-shop for state, federal, nonprofit and professional caregiving information.

The portal would be managed by the Illinois Department of Aging in coordination with other state agencies.

Supporters say it would help keep people from having to turn to Google to find what they need.

"During times of care crisis, having access to comprehensive caregiving resources is not just helpful – it's absolutely essential. Family caregivers need support, guidance to resources and information to navigate the complexity of their responsibilities," said Rep. Camille Lilly.

The concept of the portal was inspired by a year-long research project getting feedback from caregivers across the state.

That bill is currently in committee in Springfield.