Affy Tapple Beer returns to Chicago this fall

A local company's take on a caramel apple beer was so popular, it is back this fall.

It's becoming a fall tradition in the Chicago area, and once again, this year we've got the scoop on one of the most popular collaborations between two Chicago brands: Affy Tapple Beer made at Phase Three Brewery.

On Thursday, they started canning the beer, which is named ‘A Bushel of Apples,’ and on the other side of the brewery they're making more of it.

That's because last year, the first collaboration between Affy Tapple and Phase Three went crazy.

The beer disappeared off store shelves and at the brewery in a matter of hours.

So this year, they are more than doubling production to 120 barrels.

That'll be enough for 900 cases and a whole bunch of kegs going to some Chicago area bars.

At the Affy Tapple factory in Niles, they're also ramping up production — cranking out 185,000 caramel apples a day.

Both the apples and the beer will be available at a big release party Oct. 2 and Oct. 3 at Powers Park in Lake Zurich.

And like last year, a dollar of every four-pack sold will go to the Greater Chicago Food Depository.