After teenagers cause chaos downtown, Mayor Lightfoot says 'instilling respect must begin at home'

After two consecutive nights of teenagers rampaging through Chicago's public places, shooting people and smashing windows, Chicago's outgoing Mayor Lori Lightfoot has come out to condemn the behavior.

"Twice in the last few days, several large groups of young people have gathered across the city," Lightfoot said in a press release. "Many of them were there to have a good time and enjoy the unseasonably warm weather. However, some of those young people were involved in reckless, disrespectful and unlawful behavior. As I have said before, we as a city cannot and will not allow any of our public spaces to become a platform for criminal conduct. Most importantly, parents and guardians must know where their children are and be responsible for their actions. Instilling the important values of respect for people and property must begin at home."

On Saturday night, hundreds of teenagers went to Chicago's downtown area, which is known as "The Loop." They tried to get into Millennium Park (home of the Bean) and ran up and down Michigan Avenue. They jumped on cars and a CTA bus. One woman told FOX 32 Chicago that people jumped on her windshield, smashed it, and then attacked her husband as he sat inside the vehicle.

By the end of Saturday night, 15 people were under arrest and two teenagers had been shot.

On Friday night, hundreds went to 31st Street Beach, running around and lighting a fire. They brazenly chased police cars and smashed the window on a squad car. A 14-year-old was shot nearby.

Lightfoot said that she has heard from residents and business owners who are upset and concerned. She said that she's had "very candid and productive conversations" with Chicago police about what to do next.

"CPD leadership has assured me that they will make the necessary adjustments to address these teen trends issues as we move into the summer months," she said.