Chicago airport customers react to end of shoes-off policy: ‘It’s great’

The Brief Chicago airport customers welcomed the change of the shoes-off policy at security to board flights. The Department of Homeland Security said it will end the 20-year policy on Tuesday. Officials said security technology has evolved during that period.



Customers at Chicago’s airports might finally be able to keep their shoes on at airport security with the TSA ending its 20-year policy.

The Department of Homeland Security announced an end to the policy on Tuesday.

What we know:

DHS said the goal is to improve the traveling experience by also increasing enforcement standards.

The shoe policy has been in place for two decades. Officials said security technology has evolved in that period.

What they're saying:

Fox 32 spoke to travelers at Midway International Airport about the news.

"I don't think it's an issue at all," said one customer. "I mean, I understand why they did that for safety reasons. However, I feel like there are other safety precautions that they can take."

Another woman said, "I think it’s great. I honestly have TSA PreCheck. I’ve had it for a few years and it's made travel much easier for myself. It goes quick. So if that can be extended to everybody then so be it."

Fox 32 reached out to the Chicago Department of Aviation to confirm if there had been any changes at Midway or O’Hare airports.

It was unclear when the changes would take place locally.