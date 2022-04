AJ Freund child abuse murder case: Mom wants new trial, claims she thought he was demonically possessed

JoAnn Cunningham, the suburban Chicago woman who pleaded guilty in the death of her son, AJ Freund, is challenging her conviction and 35-year sentence.

Cunningham says she had postpartum depression and psychosis when she killed her 5-year-old son.

The Crystal Lake woman claimed in her petition for post-conviction relief that she did not receive adequate counsel.

She claimed to have been seeing demons and believed her son was possessed by a demon, and said she sought an exorcism from a priest, a chaplain and AJ's father, The Northwest Herald reported.

If relief is granted, it could result in Cunningham's guilty plea and sentence being set aside and a date could be set for a new trial.

