Alder Planetarium, Christkindlmarket closing due to Chicago winter storm

Closures are being announced in the Chicago area as residents brace for a winter storm.

The Adler Planetarium says it will be closed on Friday and Saturday because of the inclement weather.

The facility was already scheduled to be closed on Sunday in observance of Christmas.

The Christkindlmarket is following suit and ending its season early at all three markets.

The sites in Aurora, Chicago and Wrigleyville will all close at 4 p.m. Thursday.

This will mark the end of the season for Aurora and Chicago.

The Wrigleyville site will reopen next week, ending its 2022 run on New Year's Eve.