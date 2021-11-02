All I want for Christmas is... Christmas music to start Wednesday on Lite FM 93.9 Chicago

You've still got pumpkins slowly collapsing on the porch, but at Lite FM 93.9 Chicago, it's time to pull out the Santa hats.

The station will start playing Christmas music at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 3.

We realized that in this day and age it's the one thing that can bring us all together. You're get into the car, you're at the office with family, friends, coworkers, it brings you back to life and childhood," said host Melissa Forman.

She said this tradition has been going on for 21 years, with November 23, 2001 as the latest start date, and Nov. 2 in 2006 and 2007 as the earliest (since it was cold and snowy those years).

There are people who bet on what Lite FM's first Christmas song will be, Forman said, with six young men staking a steak dinner on the outcome. However, she said she doesn't know – the decision is kept top secret and made by a Lite FM coworker.

Forman said the most requested Christmas song is "All I want for Christmas" by Mariah Carey.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP