Elk Grove Village police ask for public's help finding missing 14-year-old girl

A 14-year-old girl was reported missing from Chicago's northwest suburbs on Thursday night.

Elk Grove Village police are asking for the public's help in finding Alyaza Lopez.

Lopez moved to the Chicago area from New York, and police believe she may be traveling back.

She was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, gray pants, flip flops and a red backpack. She was last heard from just before midnight.

Alyaza Lopez | Photos provided by Elk Grove Village Police

Contact the Elk Grove Village Police Department at 847-357-4100 or Investigator Mosqueda at 847-357-4172 with information about Alyaza.