Amazon delivery driver saves the day for Marist High School student headed to homecoming

A random act of kindness has a family on the South Side taking to Facebook to spread some good news.

Their son's homecoming group was taking photos before the big dance when an Amazon delivery driver noticed something was off.

Luke Breier, who was headed to the Marist High School homecoming dance, said his tie didn't look quite right.

"My dad just did it, it was still kinda long," said Breier.

Just as Luke and his friends were taking pre-dance photos in Mount Greenwood, an Amazon delivery driver noticed the too-long neck-tie and stepped in.

He kindly removed Luke's tie and then went to work executing what FOX 32 men's fashion experts believe was an extra-fat double Windsor. It was customized for Luke's exact height to send him off to the dance in style.

"He looked at my outfit, I think he said, ‘Your tie looks wrong. Let me redo your tie.’ [And] redid the tie," said Luke.

"He did a better job than I ever could," said Luke's dad, Eric Breier. "As you can see, I have no style."

"Guy's just doing his job. He seen a guy in need, and he helped out and I couldn't be more happy for him and my son," said Eric.

It was a random act of kindness that made a young man's senior homecoming dance that much more special.