Amazon founder Jeff Bezos gives $100 million to Barack Obama Foundation

Former President Barack Obama's foundation announced that it has received a $100 million donation from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, which it says is the largest individual contribution it has received to date.

The Obama foundation said in a statement that the gift from Bezos was also given in honor of John Lewis, the congressman and civil rights icon, who died last year.

As part of the gift, the foundation said Bezos has asked for the plaza at the Obama Presidential Center, under construction in Chicago's South Side, to be named after Lewis.

