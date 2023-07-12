Ambulance struck after car blows red light in West Town: police

An ambulance was struck by another vehicle in West Town late Tuesday night.

The ambulance was traveling eastbound on Chicago Avenue around 11:30 p.m. when a car heading north on Noble ran a red light and struck it.

A passenger in the ambulance suffered a break to the right clavicle and was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition.

The driver of the striking vehicle was also transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital with minor injuries and will be issued traffic citations.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

On the South Side, just minutes earlier, a Chicago Fire truck was struck by a car that ran a red light near 79th Street and King Drive. Five firefighters were injured.

No further information is available at this time.