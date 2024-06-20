Angelina Cortez: Chicago woman, 23, reported missing

Chicago police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 23-year-old woman.

Angelina Cortez was last seen on June 14 in the 2200 block of W. Division Street, according to police. She is known to frequent the Lincoln Park neighborhood.

Cortez was described as a Hispanic woman, with brown hair and brown eyes, standing 5-foot-1 and weighing 120 pounds. She has a birthmark near her belly button and a tattoo on the back of her neck.

Angelina Cortez

She also may be in need of medical attention, police said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Chicago Police Department at 312-744-8266.