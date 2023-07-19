Antioch Pizza Shop's fundraiser for Huntley Daniels draws overwhelming response from community

Antioch Pizza Shop has seen an overwhelming amount of support for Huntley Daniels from the community.

An all-day fundraiser is taking place, not only in Antioch but at its locations in Lindenhurst, Fox Lake, Paddock Lake, Burlington and Kenosha.

According to loved ones, Huntley is in stable condition and is showing major improvements.

He has had several surgeries since the accident Sunday, where he was thrown from the Moby Dick carnival ride at the Taste of Summer Festival in Antioch.

He suffered multiple broken bones, including several facial and jaw fractures.

As he begins a long road to recovery and the Illinois Department of Labor begins a thorough investigation, area families are looking for ways to give back.

On Wednesday, a portion of sales at Antioch Pizza Shop will be given to Huntley to assist with medical bills.

A Go Fund Me account has been set up to help the family and has already raised more than $34,000.

Other local businesses are also stepping up to help.