Chicago City Council member accused of making antisemitic social media post

A Chicago alderman called out one of her counterparts on Thursday, claiming antisemitic comments were made by another City Council member on social media.

Ald. Debra Silverstein (50th) claimed a Facebook post by Ald. Rossana Rodriguez-Sanchez (33rd) tried to "blacklist Jewish doctors for their religious and national identities."

The post, which was captured by Silverstein's office in a screenshot, showed a picture of the alderwoman with a child. The caption read: "Looking for an anti Zionist pediatrician for this baby. Give me your recs."

Silverstein called on Rodriguez-Sanchez, who serves as chairperson of the Committee on Health and Human Relations, to apologize for her comments. Silverstein also urged Mayor Brandon Johnson to publicly condemn them.

"Bigots frequently use ‘Zionist’ as an antisemitic dog whistle for Jewish, so in effect, Alderwoman Rodriguez Sanchez is saying she doesn’t want a Jewish doctor. That is antisemitic, hateful, and completely unacceptable behavior for an elected official," Silverstein said in a statement.

City Council passed a symbolic ceasefire resolution between Israel and Hamas by a margin of one vote in late January. The resolution was introduced by Rodriguez-Sanchez and Ald. Daniel La Spata (1st). It was modeled after a similar resolution put out by the United Nations General Assembly.

Rodriguez-Sanchez faced criticism last year from Chicago's Italian-American community over comments made on X/Twitter.

FOX 32 has reached out to the office of Rodriguez-Sanchez for comment.