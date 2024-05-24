Apple iPhone settlement • Inside Vienna Beef • Cook County home overrun by snakes

Apple iPhone $35M settlement: You could be eligible for up to $349

FRIDAY NEWS FLASH — A $35 million settlement fund has been established following a class action lawsuit involving audio issues on iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus devices.

The lawsuit, filed against Apple Inc. ("Apple") in 2019, addressed alleged audio issues linked to the "audio IC" chip in iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus devices used between Sept. 16, 2016, and Jan. 3, 2023. Apple denies any wrongdoing and disputes the claims.

If you have received an email or postcard notification from the Settlement Administrator, it means you might be a member of the Settlement Class eligible for compensation.

To receive your payment, you must notify the Settlement Administrator of your preferred payment method by June 3, 2024. Options include electronic check, ACH transfer or physical check.

Related article

Inside Vienna Beef: The Chicago icon that defined the Windy City's hot dog tradition

When you think of a Chicago-style hot dog, any purest knows it has to start with one thing, and that is Vienna Beef. It's been a Chicago staple that has stood the test of time for more than 130 years.

In a FOX 32 Special Report, Sylvia Perez went behind the scenes at the factory and showed us why Vienna Beef is synonymous with a recipe for success.

Chicago's famous World Columbian Exposition of 1893 introduced many firsts. The zipper, the Ferris wheel, the automatic dishwasher and Vienna Beef hot dogs, still made in Chicago today.

"Vienna is just one of those classic, iconic Chicago companies, so everyone gets really excited," said Taylor Bodman.

Taylor and Jack Bodman are brother and sister and just two of seven children of the family patriarch Jim Bodman. Jim bought the company more than 60 years ago. He had originally been a warehouse employee. Today, Jim and the Bodman family still take pride in the original all-beef recipe that is now shipped to hot dog stands, grocery stores and restaurants around the country.

Related article

Suburban family's home overrun by garter snakes despite attempts to keep them out

Garter snakes are invading a suburban family's home. Despite their efforts to keep them out, their booby traps are not working.

Tiffiny Newman has caught nine snakes in the past 14 days and there's even more that she's caught slithering in her Sauk Village home.

Newman rented the home with her two adult daughters in August 2023, paying the market rent rate.

On the first day, they spotted a snake in the basement and since then, they've traveled to the first floor, even coming out of the kitchen cabinets.

Related article

City Winery stabbing: Bellwood man charged with murder in death of co-worker

A Bellwood man has been charged with first-degree murder after he allegedly stabbed his co-worker to death at the City Winery in the West Loop on Wednesday.

Around 5 p.m., police said a 47-year-old man was stabbed multiple times with a knife by 41-year-old Clarence Johnson. Both of the men were reportedly winery employees. Further details on what led to the stabbing haven't been released.

The victim was stabbed in his back and chest several times, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital where he died from his injuries. Authorities have not yet released his identity.

Related article

Today's weather forecast

Good Day Chicago on the road

Join Good Day Chicago from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. as we bring you the news from the iconic Navy Pier! WATCH LIVE

Trending News

Sean Kingston was arrested in California Thursday in connection to a raid at his Florida mansion earlier in the day.

"This evening, police in Fort Irwin, CA, arrested Kisean Anderson, aka Sean Kingston without incident on a Broward Sheriff's Office arrest warrant for numerous fraud and theft charges," Public Information Officer Carey Codd told Fox News Digital.

"According to investigators, he will be booked into jail in San Bernardino, CA."

Kingston's mother, Janice Turner, was arrested earlier this morning at his home in South Florida. Full Story Here