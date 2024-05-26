Week in Review: Apple iPhone settlement • Illinois Lottery winner • Chicago crash victim identified

Select iPhone users could get a chunk of a massive settlement from Apple; one lucky Illinois Lottery player is $1 million richer; and a 12-year-old girl who was killed in a high-speed crash in Chicago has been identified.

These are the top stories on Fox 32's Week in Review.

Apple iPhone $35M settlement: You could be eligible for up to $349

A $35 million settlement fund has been established following a class action lawsuit involving audio issues on iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus devices.

The lawsuit, filed against Apple Inc. ("Apple") in 2019, addressed alleged audio issues linked to the "audio IC" chip in iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus devices used between Sept. 16, 2016, and Jan. 3, 2023. Apple denies any wrongdoing and disputes the claims.

$1M winning Illinois Lottery ticket sold in suburban Chicago

If you recently purchased a Lotto ticket in far north suburban Chicago, you could be Illinois' newest millionaire.

A Lotto Million 1 ticket worth a cool $1 million was recently sold at a BP gas station, located at 39105 North Highway 41 in Wadsworth, a statement from Illinois Lottery officials said. The ticket matched all six numbers for the May 20 drawing to score the jackpot-winning prize. The winning numbers were: 2-8-10-18-22-28.

12-year-old girl among 2 dead in high-speed crash on Chicago's West Side

A 12-year-old girl was among two killed in a high-speed crash on Chicago's West Side Saturday night.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office identified the girl as Imani Epps. The coroner said an unidentified male involved in the crash was also pronounced dead.

Chicago police said a vehicle with five passengers was speeding eastbound on West Harrison Street near Independence Boulevard just after 11 p.m. when the driver disregarded a traffic signal.

The vehicle was struck on the driver's side and then it hit a pole. The driver who struck the vehicle remained on the scene and cooperated with police as they investigated the incident. Witnesses said a teen was ejected from the car.

Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard billed wrong taxpayers nearly $10K for pricey political junket

Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard went to Washington. But who is footing the bill?

A FOX 32 investigation found that the controversial south suburban politician went on a pricey political junket that got billed to the wrong taxpayers — and critics said it might be illegal.

Suburban family's home overrun by garter snakes despite attempts to keep them out

Garter snakes are invading a suburban family's home. Despite their efforts to keep them out, their booby traps are not working.

Tiffiny Newman has caught nine snakes in the past 14 days and there's even more that she's caught slithering in her Sauk Village home.

Newman rented the home with her two adult daughters in August 2023, paying the market rent rate.

On the first day, they spotted a snake in the basement and since then, they've traveled to the first floor, even coming out of the kitchen cabinets.

4 charged in Cook County Jail drug smuggling attempt

Four individuals, including one inmate, are facing felony charges for allegedly attempting to smuggle drug-soaked paper into the Cook County Jail.

Brandy Frazier, 23, and Leroy Carter, 42, were arrested Tuesday after officials said they tried to deliver drug-soaked paper to an inmate during a local hospital visit in March. Investigators had learned that a 26-year-old inmate directed Frazier to leave the contraband in a hospital bathroom for retrieval.

Cleaning crew worker stabs girlfriend at Portillo's in Elmhurst

A man was arrested after stabbing his girlfriend while they were cleaning a Portillo's restaurant Wednesday morning in suburban Elmhurst.

Around 5:30 a.m., the man and two women were working as part of a subcontracted cleaning crew at the Portillo's at 155 S. Route 83, according to police. The 32-year-old attacked one of the women, who police said was his domestic partner, with two "large knives" while the restaurant was closed.

Cicadas in Chicagoland: Why some communities are buzzing while others are silent

We are finally seeing and hearing the cicadas here in the Chicagoland area. But, you may have noticed they're not everywhere.

Some communities can't escape the cicadas, while other communities just down the road can't find a single one.

We talked to an expert from the University of Illinois to get a better understanding of how that's possible.

Inside Vienna Beef: The Chicago icon that defined the Windy City's hot dog tradition

When you think of a Chicago-style hot dog, any purest knows it has to start with one thing, and that is Vienna Beef. It's been a Chicago staple that has stood the test of time for more than 130 years.

In a FOX 32 Special Report, Sylvia Perez went behind the scenes at the factory and showed us why Vienna Beef is synonymous with a recipe for success.

City Winery stabbing: Bellwood man charged with murder in death of co-worker

A Bellwood man has been charged with first-degree murder after he allegedly stabbed his co-worker to death at the City Winery in the West Loop on Wednesday.

Around 5 p.m., police said a 47-year-old man was stabbed multiple times with a knife by 41-year-old Clarence Johnson. Both of the men were reportedly winery employees. Further details on what led to the stabbing haven't been released.