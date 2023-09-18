Argument escalates into shooting in Hyde Park apartment
CHICAGO - A man was shot and seriously wounded after an argument Sunday night in the Hyde Park neighborhood.
The 39-year-old was inside a first-floor apartment before midnight in the 3300 block of East 56th Street when someone he knew started shooting after an argument.
The victim was shot multiple times in the back and was taken to a local hospital where he was listed in serious condition.
No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.