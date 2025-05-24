Arizona man dies after being found unresponsive at O’Hare Airport, police say
CHICAGO - An Arizona man has died after being found unresponsive at O'Hare International Airport on Friday morning, authorities said.
What we know:
Officers responded around 7 a.m. to Terminal 3, where they found the man and had him transported to Resurrection Hospital. He was later pronounced dead.
The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office identified him as 58-year-old Ronald Olson of Garden Grove, Ariz.
Police said the incident is being investigated as a "non-criminal death."
What we don't know:
Olson’s cause of death remains unknown. The medical examiner has not provided further information.
We'll bring more updates to this story as they become available.