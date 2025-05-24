Arizona man dies after being found unresponsive at O’Hare Airport, police say

The Brief A 58-year-old Arizona man, Ronald Olson, was found unresponsive at O’Hare Airport Friday morning and later pronounced dead at a nearby hospital. Police are treating the case as a non-criminal death; the cause of death has not yet been determined.



An Arizona man has died after being found unresponsive at O'Hare International Airport on Friday morning, authorities said.

What we know:

Officers responded around 7 a.m. to Terminal 3, where they found the man and had him transported to Resurrection Hospital. He was later pronounced dead.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office identified him as 58-year-old Ronald Olson of Garden Grove, Ariz.

Police said the incident is being investigated as a "non-criminal death."

What we don't know:

Olson’s cause of death remains unknown. The medical examiner has not provided further information.

We'll bring more updates to this story as they become available.