Chicago man charged in pair of armed carjackings in Hyde Park

A Chicago man was charged in a pair of armed carjackings minutes apart Sunday morning on the South Side.

Eric Smith, 19, was allegedly part of a group who stole a vehicle from a 27-year-old man at gunpoint around 2 a.m. in the 5200 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue in Hyde Park, according to police.

Minutes later, Smith was accused of carjacking a man in the 1500 block of East 55th Street, police said.

Smith was arrested Monday in The Bush neighborhood. He was charged with two felony counts of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm.

Smith has a detention hearing scheduled for Wednesday.

No further information was provided.