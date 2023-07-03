Armed robberies on Chicago's far North Side prompt police warning to businesses

Chicago police are warning businesses on the city's far North Side of recent armed robberies where in one case, shots were fired.

According to police, the offenders entered the businesses and demanded money from cash registers. In one instance, an offender fired a gun at bulletproof glass to intimidate the victims.

The offenders then would flee on foot or bicycles after the robberies.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

The crimes took place at the following times and locations:

3000 block of West Peterson on Wednesday June 14, 2023 at approx. 10:50 pm

1500 block of West Devon on Monday June 26, 2023 at approx. 10:55 pm

7000 block of North Clark on Tuesday June 27, 2023 at approx. 12:00 am

6600 block of North Western on Thursday June 27, 2023 at approx. 12:00 am

5500 block of North Lincoln on Friday June 30, 2023 at approx. 10:20 pm

The offenders were described as two to four Hispanic males. They were about 15 to 20 years old, standing 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-10, with thin to average builds. They were wearing masks, hooded sweatshirts, and gloves. They were armed with guns and fled on foot or bicycles, police said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Chicago police.