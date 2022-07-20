Trio of armed robberies reported overnight on Chicago's North Side

Three people were robbed by gunmen in a white sedan in separate incidents roughly an hour apart overnight across three North Side neighborhoods.

The first robbery took place at 11:40 p.m. in the 400 block of East Ohio Street where a 26-year-old man was walking with a woman when three males got out of a white sedan and demanded his belongings at gunpoint, police said.

The suspects took his wallet and phone and hit the man in the face before fleeing the scene, officials said.

Less than an hour later, a man was standing on the sidewalk in front of a restaurant in the 1700 block of North Clybourn Avenue when five males got out of a white sedan and stole his phone and wallet at gunpoint before fleeing the scene, police said.

Twenty minutes later, a 34-year-old man was standing on a Wicker Park sidewalk when three males exited a white sedan and took his phone at gunpoint, police said. They fled the scene located in the 1800 block of West Division Street.

No injuries were reported.

Police have not said if they believe the robberies are connected.

Area Three detectives are investigating.