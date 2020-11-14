As Illinois reports a record number of COVID tests, some are waiting in long lines to get theirs

Illinois logged a record number of coronavirus tests on Saturday, as many residents waited in long lines to get their own tests done.

"We've seen our numbers here in the 19th ward, Beverly, Morgan Park and Mount Greenwood, skyrocket these past several weeks," said. Ald. Matt O'Shea. "A month ago, you could've just pulled up to most sites and been tested on spot or certainly later that day. Now, people are waiting several days to be able to get in and get an appointment."

Illinois reported more than 114,000 tests on Saturday and more than 11,000 new cases. The statewide positivity rate is 12.6%.

In Harwood Heights, they are testing twice the number of people now that they were last week.

"We are trying to test every single person that we can," said Jennifer Barkho, regional manager. "When people are coming, I do want them to understand there will be longer than usual wait times."

