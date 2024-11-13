Parishioners rally to save Ascension of Our Lord Church amid restructuring plan

Church parishioners in Oakbrook Terrace are fighting to keep their church doors open. They’re waiting to find out if Ascension of Our Lord Church will have its last mass.

The restructuring plan was first presented by the Diocese of Joliet in 2022, acknowledging that the restructuring would happen in phases. Church leadership says with an aging priest population, a decline in Mass attendance and Sunday collections, costs of aging churches and schools, and a frequent decline in Catholic school enrollment aggravated by a nationwide educator shortage, changes must be made.

Possibly on the chopping block is Ascension of Our Lord in Oakbrook Terrace, one of nineteen parishes that will participate in the third and final phase of targeted restructuring.

Loretta Huddleston says her church has 900-plus attendees and shouldn't merge with two parishes located in Lombard. She also says the church has more than $500,000 in reserves and the infrastructure is strong.

The Diocese of Joliet released a statement, saying:

"No decision has been made yet regarding Ascension of Our Lord Church in Oakbrook Terrace, Illinois. Meetings are still underway with parishioners and leadership at 19 parishes within the Diocese, Ascension Parish being one of them. These 19 parishes are within Phase 3 of a three-year initiative. Decisions are expected to be made in January 2025."

The Diocese says a final decision will come in January.