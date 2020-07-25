At least 10 injured in multi-vehicle crash in Gresham

At least 10 people were injured Saturday in a multi-vehicle crash in Gresham on the South Side.

About 9:55 a.m. a 2004 red Hyundai ran though a red light while driving east on 79th Street, and crashed into a 2005 blue Dodge that was facing north, turning right in the 7900 block of South Damen Avenue, Chicago police said.

The force of the crash caused the Dodge to flip over, crash into a CTA bus and a 2017 Chevrolet van, police said.

At least 10 people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Citations are pending an investigation.