At least 3 killed, 31 injured in Chicago weekend violence

Chicago police have had their hands full this weekend with dozens of shootings happening citywide, the victim's ages range from 16 to 68-years-old.

"I think it’s gotten to a point, it doesn’t matter what neighborhood you’re in," said Larry Horton, a South Side resident.

At least 31 people were shot and three people were killed. according to weekend reports.

About 3 p.m., law enforcement were seen with guns drawn in Gresham, looking for an armed gunman who allegedly had just shot toward Chicago police officers.

Police were sent to 88th Street and Lowe Avenue after reports of shots fired. According to a release from police, responding officers observed a man shooting a gun near the alley. After police followed him, that’s when authorities say the gunman pointed in the direction of officers.

Although one suspect was captured, police say the gunman got away. No officers were struck.

Also around 3 a.m. Sunday, a 37-year-old woman was killed in a hit-and-run at Irving Park Road and Damen Avenue after an apparent gun fight and chase between drivers of two other vehicles. Police say the vehicle the victim was riding in was not a part of the initial conflict.

Police say a number of people were seen running from a Toyota Camry after it struck the 37-year-old.

No one is in custody at this time.