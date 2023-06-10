4 people shot during funeral procession in Oak Park

Oak Park Police are investigating a shooting that left 4 men injured during a funeral on Saturday afternoon.

Police said the incident occurred in the 900 block of Madison Street around 1 p.m.

The funeral procession was traveling westbound on Madison from Chicago to a cemetery in Des Plaines when passengers in a white pickup truck pulled alongside one of the vehicles in the processional and began firing shots, striking two passengers.

Both victims were transported to Loyola Medical Center where one is in critical condition and the other is in critical, but stable condition.

Two passengers in a second vehicle in the processional were also struck with gunfire. Both victims self transported to Rush Oak Park Hospital and were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Multiple shell casings were recovered at the scene but no bystanders were injured in the shooting.

Officials say the standard protocol is for funeral homes to alert law enforcement agencies along the route of potentially high-risk funeral processions so officers can assist with traffic flow and the safety of participants and the public along the route.

Police were not alerted.

Madison Street was closed in both directions for investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Oak Park Police Department at 708-386-3800. Information can be provided anonymously online at www.oakpark.us/crimetip.