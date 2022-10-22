At least 4 teenagers wounded in shootings across Chicago overnight

Chicago police report that at least four teenagers were shot across the city Friday night.

A 16-year-old boy was walking in an alley in the 3500 block of East 106th Street on the South Side around 8:50 p.m. when he was struck by gunfire. The victim went to Advocate Trinity Hospital in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the left leg.

Around 8:30 p.m. an 18-year-old was sitting in a vehicle in the 2600 block of West Potomac Avenue in Humboldt Park when shots were fired. The victim went to St. Mary's Hospital in good condition with a gunshot to the arm.

In the 2600 block of South King Drive around 9:57 p.m., a 17-year-old girl was on the sidewalk in South Commons when she was shot in the hand. The victim went to Insight Hospital in fair condition.

A 15-year-old boy was walking on the sidewalk in the 4000 block of South Langley Avenue in Bronzeville around 12:59 a.m. when two men approached and opened fire. The victim was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to the right foot.

Earlier Friday night, around 8:35 p.m., a 12-year-old boy was injured in a drive-by shooting in on the West Side. He's ins serious condition.

Police say no suspects are in custody for any of the above shootings.