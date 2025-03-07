Chicago man charged with attempted murder in Woodlawn shooting

article

The Brief A Chicago man has been charged in the November shooting of a 62-year-old woman in Woodlawn. Police said Kenneth Dixon shot the woman while she was driving, leaving her critically injured. Dixon was arrested Thursday and faces charges of attempted murder and aggravated battery.



A Chicago man has been charged with shooting a 62-year-old woman last November in the Woodlawn neighborhood.

What we know:

Kenneth Dixon, 20, allegedly shot and critically injured the woman while she was driving in the 6100 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue, according to police.

Dixon was arrested Thursday and charged with first-degree attempted murder and aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm.

What's next:

Dixon has a detention hearing scheduled for Friday.