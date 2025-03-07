Chicago man charged with attempted murder in Woodlawn shooting
CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged with shooting a 62-year-old woman last November in the Woodlawn neighborhood.
What we know:
Kenneth Dixon, 20, allegedly shot and critically injured the woman while she was driving in the 6100 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue, according to police.
Dixon was arrested Thursday and charged with first-degree attempted murder and aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm.
What's next:
Dixon has a detention hearing scheduled for Friday.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Police Department and previous FOX 32 reporting.