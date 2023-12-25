Augie's Journey: Lung cancer patient finds support, family at Guest House

For 25 years, a nonprofit has ensured patients and their families have a place to stay during medical treatments.

On Christmas, Guest House Chicago wanted to make those families have an unforgettable meal while their other family members were miles away.

Augie Christian has been staying at Guest House for nearly a year and has lung cancer.

He needs a lung transplant and has been waiting for his turn to get the life-changing surgery.

He and his wife, Eileen, are missing their kids and grandkids who are miles away this Christmas, but they are enjoying a dinner at a place that goes above and beyond to make Chicago feel like home.

"The people at Guest House are just like family. We have the room. We get free laundry, garbage, and dinner once a week. It’s very social," the couple said.

"We feel like it’s really important to provide an experience as well as a place to stay. That there’s a feeling of community here, a feeling of individuality," said Adam Helman, executive director at the Guest House.

Helman and his wife made a Christmas spread for 20 with all the fixings: ham, chicken, mac and cheese and dessert.

"I am glad that she is enthusiastic about volunteering because, although we may not celebrate Christmas, we believe in the spirit of giving," said Helman.

State Representative La Shawn K. Ford came for the holiday celebrations. He says it's great to see Illinoisans building up their community throughout the year.

"What we want to do is help people in active treatment, and then they can go home for the rest of their lives," said Helman.

Guest House hopes to continue this tradition for 25 more years and looks forward to this meal every holiday season.