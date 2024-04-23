Auntie Anne's offering free pretzels to celebrate National Pretzel Day
CHICAGO - Auntie Anne's, renowned for its freshly hand-baked pretzels, is inviting pretzel enthusiasts to celebrate National Pretzel Day with a delectable offer.
The beloved pretzel chain will be giving away free original or cinnamon sugar pretzels to rewards members across its 500+ locations nationwide on Friday.
The details for Free Pretzel Day are as follows:
- Original or Cinnamon Sugar Pretzels will be available for free exclusively for rewards members.
- Each person is entitled to one free pretzel in-store or one free pretzel through online orders.
- Only one offer code redemption is permitted per transaction.
- Redemption must be made through the Auntie Anne's Rewards App. However, online and app order redemptions are subject to service fees and sales taxes. Third-party delivery orders are excluded from this offer.
- The offer is valid only on April 26th, 2024.
Auntie Anne's encourages pretzel lovers to join in on the fun and enjoy the taste of their freshly baked treats on this special occasion.
Auntie Annes pretzels | Provided