Aurora opening warming center ahead of winter storm

The city of Aurora is opening its overnight warming center to the public Tuesday as temperatures begin to drop significantly.

The warming center is located at the Aurora Transportation Center at 233 N. Broadway.

It will open at 7 p.m. Tuesday and will run daily through next Tuesday from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

In Chicago, city warming centers are open when temperatures are at or below 32 degrees.

You can find a site near you by calling 311.