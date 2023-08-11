Man shot while trying to break up fight in Austin: Chicago police

A man was attempting to break up a fight when he was shot in Chicago's Austin neighborhood Thursday night.

Police say a male and female were in a fight that got physical when the victim, 32, intervened.

The incident occurred in the 200 block of North Lockwood Avenue around 11:35 p.m.

The male offender pulled out a gun and shot the victim before fleeing, police say.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

The victim was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital with a gunshot wound to the thigh in fair condition.

No arrests were reported.