Expand / Collapse search

Man shot while trying to break up fight in Austin: Chicago police

By Fox 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Updated 5:53AM
Austin
FOX 32 Chicago

CHICAGO - A man was attempting to break up a fight when he was shot in Chicago's Austin neighborhood Thursday night. 

Police say a male and female were in a fight that got physical when the victim, 32, intervened.

The incident occurred in the 200 block of North Lockwood Avenue around 11:35 p.m. 

The male offender pulled out a gun and shot the victim before fleeing, police say.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

The victim was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital with a gunshot wound to the thigh in fair condition. 

No arrests were reported. 