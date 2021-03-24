Baby delivered on Stevenson Expressway during morning rush

article

A woman delivered a baby during the morning rush Wednesday on Interstate 55 while she was headed to a hospital.

Someone called 911 to report that a baby was being delivered in the southbound lanes at Cass Avenue, near Darien, according to a statement from Illinois State Police.

But by the time troopers arrived at 7:40 a.m., the baby boy was already safely delivered.

A trooper wrapped the baby in a blanket and waited for paramedics to arrive, state police said.

The woman, her child and another male in the car were all taken to a hospital. A state police spokeswoman was unable to provide additional detail.

The child wasn’t the first to be born this year in the Chicago area outside of a hospital.

On Valentines Day, a Chicago police officer helped deliver a baby near O’Hare Airport after the mother got lost trying to find a hospital. In northwest Indiana, a state trooper helped deliver a child on the shoulder of the Indiana Toll Road in LaPorte County.

