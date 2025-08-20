Bam Bam the support dog reunited with owner two months after being stolen from Chicago backyard

The Brief Bam Bam, a stolen service dog, was reunited with his blind owner, Angel Santiago, after being dropped off at a Chicago police station. The 14-year-old dachshund mix had been missing since June, sparking a nationwide outpouring of support. Police say the dog appeared healthy, though no arrests have been made.



After more than two months of heartbreak and searching, Bam Bam, a service dog stolen from his blind owner in Logan Square, has been reunited with his family.

Bam Bam reunited with owner

What we know:

Chicago police said an unidentified man and woman dropped off a white-and-yellow dachshund mix at the 16th District police station Tuesday evening. Officers confirmed it was Bam Bam, the 14-year-old service dog taken from Angel Santiago’s backyard on June 5.

Santiago, who is legally blind due to glaucoma and Type 2 diabetes, rushed to the station and was reunited with Bam Bam around 9:30 p.m.

Since Bam Bam’s disappearance, Santiago’s story sparked a wave of compassion across the country. Strangers raised more than $10,000 through GoFundMe, while volunteers passed out flyers, organized searches, and shared updates online to help bring the dog home.

Bam Bam appeared to be in good health when recovered, police said. No one is in custody.

Five detectives continue to investigate how the dog ended up at the station. The pair who dropped off the dog refused to give any information to police before leaving.