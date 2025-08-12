Blind Chicago man’s missing dog sparks nationwide outpouring of help

The Brief Angel Santiago, a legally blind Chicago man, is searching for his missing 14-year-old dachshund mix, Bam Bam, who disappeared from his backyard in early June. Offers of help have poured in from across the country, with a GoFundMe surpassing $10,000 and PETA adding up to $5,000 to the $1,000 reward for Bam Bam’s safe return. Volunteers plan to pass out flyers this Saturday, and anyone with tips can contact Chicago police, call 1-866-597-2424, or email BamBamTipline@gmail.com.



People from across the country are rallying to help a blind Chicago man find his missing emotional support dog.

The case of Bam Bam isn’t just a tale of loss, it’s now become a movement.

The backstory:

Fox 32 has received emails from people as far away as Texas and California, wanting to help Angel Santiago find Bam Bam, his 14-year-old dachshund mix.

On June 5, two people entered his backyard in the 2300 block of North Monticello Avenue in Logan Square while Bam Bam was outside for a brief bathroom break. Santiago said he tried to stop them, but was overpowered.

Since then, he’s walked miles each day distributing flyers. Santiago has stood outside Tony’s Fresh Market at North Monticello and West Fullerton avenues, asking for help to bring Bam Bam home.

What they're saying:

Though legally blind due to glaucoma and Type 2 diabetes, Santiago says he can feel the support from around the world.

"I never really thought that people like her, and the rest of Chicago would even do this for me, let alone a blind person," Santiago said. "But it makes me feel really happy inside that I do got people that want to help and are backing me up."

The search for Bam Bam has unleashed a wave of support from across the country. Santiago, who is blind, hasn’t stopped searching since the day Bam Bam vanished from his backyard in early June. Offers of money came pouring in, but he didn’t want another dog, he wants his dog.

Why you should care:

More than a million people have seen the story we ran on all social media platforms. That’s when Amy Paslich saw it and got to work.

She started a GoFundMe, which has surpassed $10,000 in donations, and linked arms with local dog search experts.

"I couldn't make it through my workout. I ended up leaving in the middle of class and walking home," Paslich said. "I felt devastated learning about this story. I called my mom, and I knew that I needed to do something, so I reached out to Angel."

"At least try and take care of him as best as you can. If you want to give them back, please, by all means, you can call where you can set up a drop of Bam Bam, and we'll be there, no questions asked, and we will take him home," she added.

What you can do:

Bam Bam has a one-inch dark brown patch on his forehead. A $1,000 reward is being offered for his safe return.

Additionally, PETA is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the safe return of Bam Bam and the arrest and conviction of those responsible for stealing him.

If you have any more information on the dog's whereabouts, call 1-866-597-2424. Chicago police can also be contacted at 312-746-6000.

Volunteers will gather on Saturday to pass out flyers. To find out more or give an anonymous tip about Bam Bam, email BamBamTipline@gmail.com.