Barack, Michelle Obama to visit Chicago Thursday and Friday

Former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama will be in Chicago Thursday and Friday to celebrate the holiday season on the city's South Side.

The pair will meet with young leaders who are making a difference in their communities.

During their visit, the Obamas will meet with groups of community leaders whose work embodies the Obama Foundation’s approach to civic leadership, and who are working in their communities to build effective solutions to a range of challenges ranging from mental health, LGBTQ advocacy, violence, food insecurity, economic opportunities and more.

Community leaders are expected to share their perspectives on building stronger communities and combatting a range of challenges in their neighborhoods. The former president is also expected to share ways the Obama Foundation is using its community engagement resources and strategies to support anti-violence leaders in Chicago.

The former first lady will meet with CPS high school students to discuss their hopes, questions and concerns regarding life after high school, and various career paths available to them.

Students will also get a chance to share their perspectives on the ways the future Obama Presidential Center may crate opportunities for young people on the South Side.

Young girls from across the city will meet with Mrs. Obama to share their perspectives on the unique challenges girls face in today’s society, and ways the Foundation’s Girls Opportunity Alliance can support the needs of girls in Chicago.

Visit Obama.org to learn more about the Obama Foundation.