Barnes & Noble expanding with 5 new brick-and-mortar stores in Chicagoland

CHICAGO - Barnes & Noble is defying recent retail trends by expanding its presence with new brick-and-mortar stores across Chicagoland.

Five new locations are set to open this year, including one at Clark and Diversey, which previously housed an old Urban Outfitters store.

Barnes & Noble plans to open stores in Wicker Park, Oswego, Northbrook, and Schererville as well.

However, some local neighborhood bookstores have voiced concerns about Barnes & Noble's entry into their areas.

The first stores are scheduled to open this spring:

  • IL/Oswego – Prairie Market Shopping Center, this spring
  • IL/Clark & Diversey (in the former Urban Outfitter), this summer
  • IL/Wicker Park (in the former Walgreens), this summer
  • IL/Northbrook (Village Square of Northbrook), this summer
  • IN/Schererville (Town Square Shopping Center), this fall