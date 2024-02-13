Barnes & Noble expanding with 5 new brick-and-mortar stores in Chicagoland
CHICAGO - Barnes & Noble is defying recent retail trends by expanding its presence with new brick-and-mortar stores across Chicagoland.
Five new locations are set to open this year, including one at Clark and Diversey, which previously housed an old Urban Outfitters store.
Barnes & Noble plans to open stores in Wicker Park, Oswego, Northbrook, and Schererville as well.
However, some local neighborhood bookstores have voiced concerns about Barnes & Noble's entry into their areas.
The first stores are scheduled to open this spring:
- IL/Oswego – Prairie Market Shopping Center, this spring
- IL/Clark & Diversey (in the former Urban Outfitter), this summer
- IL/Wicker Park (in the former Walgreens), this summer
- IL/Northbrook (Village Square of Northbrook), this summer
- IN/Schererville (Town Square Shopping Center), this fall