4 suburban men charged with attacking multiple employees at SW Side Barraco's Pizza

article

Chicago police arrested four suburban men after they allegedly attacked multiple employees at a restaurant on the Southwest Side early Sunday morning.

The offenders allegedly beat four employees–a 20-year-old man, a 28-year-old man, a 45-year-old man and a 61-year-old man–who were working at the Mount Greenwood Barraco's Pizza located in the 3000 block of W. 111th Street.

The incident happened at approximately 1:37 a.m.

Chicago police identified the offenders as Andrew Fedyk of La Grange, Harry Kenny of Glen Ellyn, Frank Paris of River Forest, and John Powers IV of Oak Park, all 20 years old.

They were arrested minutes after the incident, between 1:45 and 2:22 a.m. Some of the offenders were caught at the restaurant and the others were found nearby in the 11200 block of S. Whipple Street and the 11100 block of S. Albany Avenue.

Each man was charged with four counts of aggravated battery in a public place, one count of aggravated battery with great bodily harm and one count of aggravated battery of a victim age 60 or older.

Additionally, Fedyk was charged with a misdemeanor count of using a fake ID. Paris was charged with one count of robbery. Powers was charged with one count of aggravated battery/strangling.

The offenders were scheduled to appear in bond court at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse on Tuesday.

Alderman Matt O'Shea said at least one of the victims was hospitalized.