Barstool Sports reportedly opening new office in Chicago

Barstool Sports is reportedly opening a new office right here in Chicago.

The company has leased a warehouse near Fulton Market and is planning on having a full basketball court, a golf simulator and a turf area, according to reports.

Several of Bartstool's employees are scheduled to relocate to Chicago from New York.

The media company currently has an office on Belmont Street as well as a bar in River North that was opened just last year on Hubbard Street.